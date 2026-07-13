AF1 Transactions Update - July 12, 2026

Published on July 12, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Kentucky made several roster updates, reinstating multiple players from league suspension while also making a move on special teams.

Activated from Suspension

Darius Prince - Kentucky - WR - 6'1", 205 lb - Penn State

Zeke Rose - Kentucky - DL - 6'3", 310 lb - West Virginia

Joe Powell - Kentucky - DB - 6'2", 210 lb - Globe Tech

Melvin Hollins - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - Jackson State

Ammon Lakip - Kentucky - K - 5'11", 185 lb - Oregon

Released

Ammon Lakip - Kentucky - K - 5'11", 185 lb - Oregon

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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