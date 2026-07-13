AF1 Transactions Update - July 12, 2026
Published on July 12, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Kentucky made several roster updates, reinstating multiple players from league suspension while also making a move on special teams.
Activated from Suspension
Darius Prince - Kentucky - WR - 6'1", 205 lb - Penn State
Zeke Rose - Kentucky - DL - 6'3", 310 lb - West Virginia
Joe Powell - Kentucky - DB - 6'2", 210 lb - Globe Tech
Melvin Hollins - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 315 lb - Jackson State
Ammon Lakip - Kentucky - K - 5'11", 185 lb - Oregon
Released
Ammon Lakip - Kentucky - K - 5'11", 185 lb - Oregon
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Arena Football One Stories from July 12, 2026
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