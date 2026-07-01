AF1 Transactions Update - July 1, 2026

Published on July 1, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As we hit the stretch run of the regular season, Kentucky and Nashville continued making roster moves, with teams adding new talent and making key player status changes.

Signings

Damion Powell - Kentucky - OL - 6'4", 305 lb - Stony Brook

Dwayne Thompson II - Nashville - DB - 6'0" - Valdosta State

Other League Exempt

Darryl Overstreet Jr. - Kentucky - QB - 6'1", 190 lb - Upper Iowa

Recallable Reassignment

Desmond Epps - Kentucky - WR - 5'8", 185 lb - Idaho

Dejohn Rogers - Kentucky - DB - 5'11", 180 lb - New Mexico

Activated from Injured Reserve

Jalen Phelps - Kentucky - DB - 6'1", 190 lb - James Madison

Released

Jalen Phelps - Kentucky - DB - 6'1", 190 lb - James Madison

Injured Reserve

Cadavius Gary - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 315 lb - Mercyhurst University

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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