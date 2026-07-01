AF1 Transactions Update - July 1, 2026
Published on July 1, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
As we hit the stretch run of the regular season, Kentucky and Nashville continued making roster moves, with teams adding new talent and making key player status changes.
Signings
Damion Powell - Kentucky - OL - 6'4", 305 lb - Stony Brook
Dwayne Thompson II - Nashville - DB - 6'0" - Valdosta State
Other League Exempt
Darryl Overstreet Jr. - Kentucky - QB - 6'1", 190 lb - Upper Iowa
Recallable Reassignment
Desmond Epps - Kentucky - WR - 5'8", 185 lb - Idaho
Dejohn Rogers - Kentucky - DB - 5'11", 180 lb - New Mexico
Activated from Injured Reserve
Jalen Phelps - Kentucky - DB - 6'1", 190 lb - James Madison
Released
Jalen Phelps - Kentucky - DB - 6'1", 190 lb - James Madison
Injured Reserve
Cadavius Gary - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 315 lb - Mercyhurst University
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from July 1, 2026
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