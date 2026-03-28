AF1 Training Camp Has Kicked Off

Published on March 28, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Arena Football One opens its second training camp cycle this weekend with nine teams, a strengthened foundation and a clear focus on continuing to build a competitive, sustainable league.

Gary Compton, the league's director of operations, said the start of camp reflects both progress and momentum as AF1 enters the 2026 season.

"With the addition of our new expansion teams alongside our inaugural squads, AF1 is poised to reach new heights in Year 2," Compton said.

That confidence is supported by the league's structure. AF1 begins camp with nine teams, including four reigning champions from multiple leagues, and a schedule designed to balance competition, player health and operational consistency. Each team will play 12 games over a 15-week season, with three bye weeks built into the calendar to allow for recovery and roster development.

Compton emphasized the importance of the work ahead as teams take the field.

"Training camp is a crucial time for our coaches to evaluate talent and build championship-caliber rosters," Compton said. "The dedication and effort put in throughout the offseason is about to come to life, and there's a real sense of excitement across the league."

The league's competitive profile enters the season with established credibility.

Albany returns as the defending AF1 champion after setting the standard in the inaugural season. Nashville follows as the runner-up with continuity across its roster. Minnesota arrives as the defending champion of The Arena League, while Beaumont brings a National Arena League title. Four champions from three leagues will report to camp with proven success, elevating the competitive level across the league.

AF1's returning clubs - Washington and Oregon - are joined by expansion teams in Michigan, Kentucky and Oceanside, markets selected for ownership strength, quality venues and regional alignment. The result is a balanced league footprint designed to support both competition and long-term growth.

That approach is reflected in the 2026 schedule.

The season opens in mid-April and runs through mid-July, with a format that emphasizes regional matchups, manageable travel and consistent competition. Opening weekend features Minnesota traveling to Albany in a matchup of defending champions, Beaumont opening at Oceanside, Michigan visiting Kentucky and Oregon facing Washington in a continuation of a regional rivalry.

The schedule is built to create meaningful competition from the outset while allowing teams to develop throughout the season. Regional pairings will repeat, strengthening rivalries and enhancing fan engagement, while the three bye weeks provide flexibility for teams to maintain performance across the full schedule.

Compton said the league's progress reflects a shared commitment from ownership, coaches and players.

"As a league, we're proud of where we stand entering our second year and even more excited about where we're headed," Compton said. "We're committed to growing the game and taking Arena Football to the next level."

Training camp represents the next step in that growth, as teams finalize rosters and prepare for a season that combines proven champions, emerging markets and a structure designed to support success on and off the field.

Compton summed up the anticipation across the league as camps begin.

"So sit back, buckle up, and get ready-2026 is going to be one incredible ride," Compton said.







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AF1 Training Camp Has Kicked Off - AF1

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