AF1 Top 5 Offensive Performances of 2025

August 5, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The arena game is known for explosive offenses. From over-the-board catches to dynamic quarterback runs and everything in between, AF1 delivered this year. The league saw multiple quarterbacks take off this year, wide receivers go crazy, and more running introduced than ever before. The league was loaded with playmakers. Over 13 weeks, the league racked up 3,782 points scored, with the Firebirds leading the charge at 675.

Tracy Brooks vs Billings Outlaws, April 25th

Tracy Brooks was electric this season. The jitterbug utility player was a chess piece for the Liberty and gave opposing defenses fits all season long. Tracy can run the rock, glide through a secondary, and return kicks. Brooks produced 661 all-purpose yards and 16 touchdowns. In a critical game late in the season, Salina hosted Billings. Both teams we vying for a playoff spot, and Brooks made sure to do his part to lift the Liberty over the Outlaws. Against the Outlaws, Brooks rushed for 8 yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, caught 34 yards, and added another 2 touchdowns through the air. He was a dynamic weapon and had games similar to this all season.

Malik Henry vs Southwest Kansas Storm, May 17th

Malik Henry entered the league partway into the year and took off immediately. Within the first two weeks he played, he delivered 15 touchdowns. The Outlaws desperately needed an answer at quarterback and playmaker. This entry is about Malik, but his favorite target, Darius Prince, can't go unnoticed, helping the Outlaws' offense find its running shoes. In Malik's second game, he faced off against the Southwest Kansas Storm. From the rip, he was on fire. Henry tallied 7 rush yards, 1 rush touchdown, 267 passing yards, and 7 touchdowns. Malik gave the Outlaws every chance to win the game. However, the quarterback on the other side was also a top 5 performance of the season.

Jalen Morten vs Billings Outlaws, May 17th

Jalen Morton was arguably the best offensive player this year. Morton took home the Rookie of the Year award and was in the running for the Offensive Player of the Year award. Jalen can do it all, pass, run, lead; he is the type of quarterback any coach dreams of having and the one you hate to face. If teams can stall out the run, he will throw over them; if they stop the pass, he will run all over teams. Morton was one of the best stories of the year. Just like Malik Henry, Morton came into the Billings match-up firing. Jalen collected 47 rush yards, 1 rush touchdown, 272 passing yards, and 6 passing touchdowns. This was easily one of the best games of the season for offensive firepower. Morton was able to power his team to a 65-56 win against Billings.

Sam Castronova vs Salina Liberty, June 21st

Sam Castronova could not be excluded from this list. Just look at his year's performance and pick a game, and it could be added here. The MVP was an MVP for a reason, because every week, Sam was dealing. Not only was Sam a threat through the air with his tag team partner, Duane Brown, who will be mentioned later, but he could pull the ball down and give defenders the shimmy and take off. With an end-of-the-year capstone, Castrnova buried the Salina Liberty with a master class in quarterbacking. Sam ran for 26 yards, pushed in 2 rushing touchdowns, threw for 303 yards, and 8 passing touchdowns. In this game, Sam powered the Firebirds to a 75-44 victory.

Duane Brown 1vs Salina Liberty, May 4th

Duane Brown didn't just show up this year; he balled out. Taking home the Offensive Player of the Year award, Brown was virtually unstoppable. The duo of Sam and Duane was Batman and Robin. Every game this season, Duane collected at least 1 touchdown and led the league with 30. No team ever had an answer for him. He only had two games in which he didn't have a multi-touchdown performance. A huge reason Sam was able to be as good as he was is that Duane gave him a WEAPON. Against Salina, he hauled in 9 catches, 132 yards, and finished off the impressive stat line with 5 touchdowns. There wasn't a more dominant weapon in the league this season.

Many players deserved to make this list; the AF1 left fans with high-powered offensive performances all year. These 5 individual performances highlighted just how explosive arena football can be.







