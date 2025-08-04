AF1 Top 5 Defensive Performances of 2025

The AF1 season is wrapped up, a winner has been crowned, superlatives have been awarded, but there were multiple performances this season that were worth talking about on defense. With the design of the arena game, it can be hard to tell when defensive players stand out. This year was no different; this league had explosive offenses. From pick-6s to bone-crushing sacks, the AF1 offered defensive highlights all year. Let's look back on the 5 best individual defensive performances this season.

Shaun Lews vs Washington Wolfpack April 17th

Shaun Lewis put together a defensive back clinic this season. He was able to accumulate 10 interceptions(leading the league), 25 tackles, 6 assists, 1 tackle for a loss, and 11 passes deflected. The Kats used Lewis all over the secondary to confuse and disguise schemes to the opposing quarterbacks. Shaun put together multiple stellar games this season, but on April 17th, he put together one that helped the Kats cruise to a 61-21 victory over the Washington Wolfpack. Lewis picked off 3 passes as well as added 2 tackles, 2 assists, and defended another 2 passes. This game is when you could start to see Shaun Lewis becoming a force in the league.

Chei Hill vs Oregon Lightning May 4th

The Washington Wolfpack did not have many bright spots this year. However, Chei Hill made sure he would be one of the few he had. Leading the league in sacks, Chei dominated opposing offensive lines. When you see Hill, he is a mountain of a man, and you begin to understand why he was so unstoppable up front. Against the Lightning, Chei had his way with the Oregon offensive line. Powering his way to the quarterback, Hill collected 3 sacks, 6 tackles, 1 assist, and 3 tackles for loss. Teams had to focus on Chei each week to make sure their quarterback stayed upright.

Michael Lawson vs Nashville Kats March 8th

Michael Lawson ended the 2025 season being awarded the AF1 Defensive Player of the Year. It was not hard to see why the voting wasn't particularly close. 32 more tackles than the next closest player in the league, first in force fumbles, 2nd in fumbles recovered, 4th in interceptions, 4th in passes defended, as well as a touchdown added. It was not easy to pick just one performance by Lawson. However, his first game of the year against the Kats stands out as the jumping point for his season. Michael Lawson was all over the field, collecting stats in all three levels of the defense. Lawson stacked up 7 tackles, 1 assist, 3 interceptions, and 1 pass defended.

EZekiel Rose vs Nashville Kats May 10

Ezekiel Rose helped the Albany Firebirds have the most stifling defense in the league. The saying goes, "it starts up front," and that is exactly what Rose did for his defense this year; he got the party started in the trenches every game. He, like many Firebirds, had multiple performances this season that are worth noting. Rose led the league in tackles for loss and was second in the league in sacks. On May 10th, Ezekiel turned it up a gear, grabbing the quarterback for 3 sacks, adding 4 tackles, and 3 tackles for a loss, while also forcing a fumble. The big boulder of a man had his way with the Nashville offensive line.

Joe Golden vs Washington WOlfpack May 25th

Joe Golden started the year hot and quickly made a name for himself. He made teams double him and prepared early in the week on how to handle him. Golden ended the year third in the league in sacks, third in fumbles recovered, and fifth in forced fumbles. Late in the season, when the Storm were positioning themselves in the playoffs, Joe put on for his team. Racking up 3 sacks, 4 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and a fumble that he scooped up and scored a touchdown off of.

There were many other great performances this year, but these five stood out the most amongst their peers. Stay tuned for the top 5 offensive performances of the 2025 AF1 season.







