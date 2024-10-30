AF1 Signing Update for October 30

October 30, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season for October 30.

Russell Faleaoga Albany OL/DL

Cayden Burger Orlando OL/DL

Rodney Allen SW Kansas DB

