AF1 Signing Update for October 28

October 28, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season for October 28.

Eugene Minter Jr SW Kansas WR

Jonah Morris Billings WR

Ezrah Thibodeaux Monterrey LB

Kordell Rodgers Wichita DB

James Hinds IV Oregon OL/DL

Jaton Roberts Oregon LB/DB

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from October 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.