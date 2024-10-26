AF1 Signing Update for October 26

October 26, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is an updated list of players that have signed Letters of Intent with AF1 teams for the 2025 season for October 26.

Ronald Cherry Salina DL

Caleb Wells Oregon LB

Amos Coleman III Monterrey WR/DB

Marquise Lawson-Greenwood Albany DL

