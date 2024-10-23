AF1 Signing Update for October 23
October 23, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
The preparation for the Premiere Season of Arena Football One continues! With another new expansion team announced yesterday, there were even more players signed to Letters of Intent for 2025.
Here is the October 23rd update to the LOI signing list.
Shawn Lockett Albany OL
Damian Lopez Washington OL
Bryce Vandervort Washington FB
Otis Odom Washington WR
Matt Struck SW Kansas QB
Sectrick Brown Wichita DB
Francis Solomona Tusa Wichita DL
Demario Mays Wichita DB
Dillon Burkhard SW Kansas K
• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...
Arena Football One Stories from October 23, 2024
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.