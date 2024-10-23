AF1 Signing Update for October 23

The preparation for the Premiere Season of Arena Football One continues! With another new expansion team announced yesterday, there were even more players signed to Letters of Intent for 2025.

Here is the October 23rd update to the LOI signing list.

Shawn Lockett Albany OL

Damian Lopez Washington OL

Bryce Vandervort Washington FB

Otis Odom Washington WR

Matt Struck SW Kansas QB

Sectrick Brown Wichita DB

Francis Solomona Tusa Wichita DL

Demario Mays Wichita DB

Dillon Burkhard SW Kansas K

