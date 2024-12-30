AF1 Showcase February 5-7

December 30, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Tryout Date: Wednesday, February 5 - 7, 2025

Location: Paradise Coast Sports Complex

940 City Gate Blvd. North, Naples, FL, 34117

Registration: There is a $175 registration fee if pre-registered by January 17 and a $250 registration fee after that date. Athletes can register at the National Scouting Combine website.

Registration Includes:

National Scouting Combine Apparel

Subject Matter Experts (speakers/presenters)

Media Coverage, Interviews, Promotions

Professional Measurements

Professional Combine Testing

Position Drills

Data & reports provided/available to all levels of Pro Football, Pro Rugby Organizations, Select Olympic Teams

Select Medical Team on site during testing/drills

Event Professionally Filmed, live-streamed

Meals available to players while in Indianapolis

Transportation from hotel to facility each day

Not Included. Must be organized by player.

All Transportation to and from Naples, FL.

Transportation from Airport to Hotel.

We are working on a possible partner to help transport athletes/families or reduce costs.

HOTEL INFORMATION: REGISTER BEFORE JANUARY 17TH TO RESERVE THE EXCLUSIVE RATES PROVIDED!!!!

https://www.greatwolf.com

Reservations can be made by calling: (866) 462-9653

Reference Block Code: 2502COMB

Reservations must be made prior to Friday, January 17, 2025.

Special Concessions:

Waived Daily Resort Fee (Access to everything!!!)

Waived Daily Parking Fee!!

Waiver $50.00 additional person fee!!

The National Scouting Combine is a two-and-a-half-day event that offers athletes an exclusive opportunity to showcase their skills, agility, and proficiency to AF1 personnel. The National Scouting Combine is set apart from other testing events, as we provide participants with a unique "grade" using our proprietary algorithm. This grade ranges from 1 (low) to 5 (high). This result will help show what level an athlete could potentially compete at, not play. Where an athlete can play is subjective to the needs of each coach, scout, or team. You will receive access to expert resources, meals, interviews, full combine teams, pro drills, results, an athletic performance report and access to your (raw)film from the event. No other event gives you all of this without significant cost increases!

After the completion of testing, a comprehensive athletic performance report is provided to the athletes and also to all AF1 Teams along with the league personnel. This report demonstrates how each athlete compares to others in their respective sport & position. It also gives insight into overall body control. NSC has next-level cutting-edge technology partners that provide us with state-of-the-art equipment that streamlines the process and creates a level of accuracy that is unrivaled at any other event in our field.

We provide coaches/scouts/personnel with the tools & metrics to identify the most mentally & physically capable athletes. Our proprietary algorithm will validate each athlete's abilities.

Each participant will receive the opportunity to test in the 40-yard dash, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, 3-Cone Drill, Pro Agility Shuttle, Bench Press, and TRAZER testing. We have been providing aspiring professional athletes with the most comprehensive testing and the closest experience to the NFL Combine. No other combines will provide you with the testing, technology, and feedback you need to succeed!

