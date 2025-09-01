AF1 Opens Re-Signing Period Ahead of 2026 Season

Arena Football One (AF1) has officially opened the Re-Signing Period as the league prepares for the 2026 season. Beginning today, September 1, teams across the league may re-sign players from their 2025 rosters. The signing window will remain open until 11:59 PM on September 15, 2025.

Any player not re-signed by their current team before the deadline will become a free agent and may sign with any AF1 franchise starting September 16. This crucial period allows teams to retain key talent from the 2025 season while setting the stage for exciting roster moves ahead of 2026.

With rosters taking shape and free agency on the horizon, anticipation is already building for another action-packed year of AF1 arena football.

