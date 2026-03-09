AF1 Mourns the Passing of Michigan Arsenal Linebacker Jordan Jones

Arena Football One is deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Michigan Arsenal linebacker Jordan Jones.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and teammates.

Official Statement from the Michigan Arsenal:

The Michigan Arsenal organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Jordan Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jordan's family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Jordan was a gifted young man with a bright future ahead of him. Although he had not yet joined us for training camp, he was already embraced as a valued member of the Michigan Arsenal family. His talent, character, and enthusiasm for the game made a strong impression on everyone within our organization.

Head Coach Shawn Liotta shared the following statement:

"On behalf of the entire Michigan Arsenal organization, we are extremely saddened by the tragic loss of Jordan Jones. Jordan was an outstanding young man and an exceptional football talent, but an even better person off the field. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, and we extend our deepest condolences and unwavering support during this difficult time."

The Michigan Arsenal family mourns this loss alongside all who knew and loved Jordan. We ask the community to keep his family in their thoughts as we honor his memory.







