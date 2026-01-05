AF1 Leadership Attends National Scouting Combine as League Deepens Talent Evaluation Partnership

Leadership from Arena Football One is on site this week at the National Scouting Combine, reinforcing the league's emphasis on structured scouting, verified data and long-term roster development.

AF1 executives Gary Compton and Jerry Kurz are attending the four-day event, which has grown into one of the nation's most prominent post-collegiate football evaluation platforms. Compton is submitting daily evaluation reports from the combine as part of AF1's internal scouting and player assessment process.

"This is a great partnership that we continue to build with the National Scouting Combine," Compton said. "We understand how important it is to properly evaluate players, have the opportunity to sign them to training camp, and maintain a valuable resource to help fill roster needs throughout the season."

Now in its 15th year, the National Scouting Combine has established itself as a key proving ground for players seeking professional opportunities beyond the NFL. The event is widely regarded as one of the leading evaluation platforms outside the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Game, drawing prospects from FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III and NAIA programs.

The NSC is led by director Jimmie Kibble, who has built the organization into a nationally recognized scouting platform by emphasizing standardized testing, verified performance metrics and professional-level evaluation protocols.

"The combine has expanded from a regional showcase into a national event with results tracked, archived and distributed to professional leagues and personnel departments," said Kibble.

Unlike invitation-only all-star games, the NSC operates as an open-access evaluation. Athletes are measured using laser-timed speed testing, professional-grade vertical and broad jump systems, official measurements and position-specific drills modeled after NFL combine standards, Kibble said.

"This event provides an excellent opportunity for our coaches and staff to be hands-on with the players, while also allowing them to review detailed metrics from all testing conducted prior to practices," said Compton.

The combine plays an important role for leagues such as AF1, where roster construction prioritizes short-area explosiveness, adaptability and immediate readiness. Arena football places a premium on quick decision-making and versatility, traits that can be efficiently identified through combine testing and on-field drills.

Kurz, a longtime architect of arena football operations, has been involved in professional indoor football for decades and has emphasized player fit, football intelligence and competitive mindset as key evaluation factors.

AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher is also scheduled to address players during the event.

"Jeff Fisher will speak with the players on Wednesday evening about the NFL-sharing how to impress coaches and why playing in AF1 is such an important part of the overall professional football journey," Compton said. "He will also share his insights and personal stories from his career."

Beyond on-field evaluation, AF1 officials are using the combine to conduct deeper player assessments.

"Another unique benefit of this event is the opportunity for our staff to meet in the evenings to review player evaluations and begin one-on-one interviews," Compton said. "We know that success is not just about on-field talent, but also about character and professionalism off the field."

The National Scouting Combine also supports player development at earlier stages through the BSN Foundation, which provides affordable combine-style testing for high school athletes and introduces them to professional evaluation standards.

For players attending this week's event, the combine offers exposure to multiple professional pathways.

"For leagues such as AF1, it provides a centralized environment to identify talent, verify performance metrics and begin roster planning well ahead of training camps," Kibble said.

"This week should be a great experience for AF1," Compton said. "And we are very much looking forward to it."

As professional football continues to expand beyond the NFL model, events like the National Scouting Combine remain a key intersection point for athletes, evaluators and leagues seeking credible, efficient talent identification.







