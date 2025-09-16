AF1 Free Agency Officially Opens with First Wave of Signings

The AF1 Re-Signing Period has officially ended, and free agency is now underway. With teams no longer able to exclusively retain their 2025 rosters, unsigned players are officially free to negotiate with any AF1 franchise. This marks the start of one of the most pivotal stretches of the offseason, as star players are already landing on new teams and front offices across the league look to strengthen their rosters for the 2026 campaign.

Here are the latest signings as the league transitions into free agency:

Albany

Akeem Smith - DL - 6'1", 320 lb - Georgia State / Sam Houston

Chizi Umunakwe - LB - 6'1", 225 lb - CCSU

Nashville

Justin Sykes - DL - 6'4", 260 lb - University of Redlands

Christian Maddox - DB - 6'3", 210 lb - Fort Valley State University

Damien Williams - LB - 6'1", 230 lb - Merrimack College

Malik Honeycutt - WR - 5'11", 185 lb - Murray State

Nick Evans - DL - 6'4", 250 lb - College of Charleston

Anthony Duffy - WR - 6'5", 215 lb - Independence Community College

Torrence Williams - OL/DL - 6'2", 315 lb - Elon University

Stephane Zabie' - OL - 6'6", 330 lb - UCLA / Southeastern Oklahoma State

Kentucky

Shawn McFarland - LB - 6'3", 265 lb - Tarleton State

Sidney Houston - DL - 6'2", 270 lb - Ball State

Terrance Ames - OL - 6'0", 350 lb - Virginia University-Lynchburg

Shiloh Flanagan - WR - 6'5", 200 lb - N/A

Deandre Ragin - LB - 6'2", 250 lb - Toledo

Jamezz Kimbrough - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Central Michigan

Braydon Besse - WR - 5'10", 175 lb - Colorado Mesa University

Dalton Oliver - QB - 6'3", 210 lb - Kansas Wesleyan University







