AF1 Free Agency Officially Opens with First Wave of Signings
The AF1 Re-Signing Period has officially ended, and free agency is now underway. With teams no longer able to exclusively retain their 2025 rosters, unsigned players are officially free to negotiate with any AF1 franchise. This marks the start of one of the most pivotal stretches of the offseason, as star players are already landing on new teams and front offices across the league look to strengthen their rosters for the 2026 campaign.
Here are the latest signings as the league transitions into free agency:
Albany
Akeem Smith - DL - 6'1", 320 lb - Georgia State / Sam Houston
Chizi Umunakwe - LB - 6'1", 225 lb - CCSU
Nashville
Justin Sykes - DL - 6'4", 260 lb - University of Redlands
Christian Maddox - DB - 6'3", 210 lb - Fort Valley State University
Damien Williams - LB - 6'1", 230 lb - Merrimack College
Malik Honeycutt - WR - 5'11", 185 lb - Murray State
Nick Evans - DL - 6'4", 250 lb - College of Charleston
Anthony Duffy - WR - 6'5", 215 lb - Independence Community College
Torrence Williams - OL/DL - 6'2", 315 lb - Elon University
Stephane Zabie' - OL - 6'6", 330 lb - UCLA / Southeastern Oklahoma State
Kentucky
Shawn McFarland - LB - 6'3", 265 lb - Tarleton State
Sidney Houston - DL - 6'2", 270 lb - Ball State
Terrance Ames - OL - 6'0", 350 lb - Virginia University-Lynchburg
Shiloh Flanagan - WR - 6'5", 200 lb - N/A
Deandre Ragin - LB - 6'2", 250 lb - Toledo
Jamezz Kimbrough - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Central Michigan
Braydon Besse - WR - 5'10", 175 lb - Colorado Mesa University
Dalton Oliver - QB - 6'3", 210 lb - Kansas Wesleyan University
