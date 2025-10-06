AF1 Daily Transactions - Weekend Recap (October 3-5, 2025)
Published on October 6, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Another busy weekend across the AF1 as teams continue to build for the 2026 season. Albany brought back a familiar face, while Kentucky, Nashville, and Oregon each made key additions to bolster their rosters on both sides of the ball.
Here are the October 3-5 signings:
Trevon Shorts - Albany - FB/LB - 6'1", 229 lb - Fairmont State
Sean Russaw - Oregon - FB/LB - 6'0", 250 lb - Community Christian College
Joe Golden - Kentucky - DL - 6'5", 280 lb - Oregon State
Mike Lee - Kentucky - DB - 5'10", 178 lb - Kansas
Kyle Kaplan - Nashville - K - 6'2", 205 lb - Notre Dame College
