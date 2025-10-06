AF1 Daily Transactions - Weekend Recap (October 3-5, 2025)

Published on October 6, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Another busy weekend across the AF1 as teams continue to build for the 2026 season. Albany brought back a familiar face, while Kentucky, Nashville, and Oregon each made key additions to bolster their rosters on both sides of the ball.

Here are the October 3-5 signings:

Trevon Shorts - Albany - FB/LB - 6'1", 229 lb - Fairmont State

Sean Russaw - Oregon - FB/LB - 6'0", 250 lb - Community Christian College

Joe Golden - Kentucky - DL - 6'5", 280 lb - Oregon State

Mike Lee - Kentucky - DB - 5'10", 178 lb - Kansas

Kyle Kaplan - Nashville - K - 6'2", 205 lb - Notre Dame College

For the latest news, visit theaf1.com daily and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.