AF1 Daily Transactions - September 9, 2025

Published on September 10, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 Re-Signing Period continues with teams making steady additions as the September 15 deadline approaches. With every signing, rosters across the league are gaining depth and versatility, and today's moves featured strong pickups in the secondary and at linebacker.

The following players have been signed by AF1 teams.

Trae Meadows - Nashville - DB - 6'1", 185 lb - Western Kentucky

Sean Trotter - Nashville - LB - 6'2", 250 lb - Kwansei Gakuin University

LaTravius Kingsland - Washington - DB - 5'11", 200 lb - Midland University

Jonathan Navarro - Washington - LB - 6'0", 240 lb - Central Washington







