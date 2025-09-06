AF1 Daily Transactions - September 5, 2025
Published on September 6, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
As the AF1 Re-Signing Period continues, teams are moving quickly to strengthen their rosters ahead of the 2026 season. With just ten days remaining before the September 15 deadline, organizations are mixing familiar talent with new additions to ensure depth and versatility across the field. Today's list showcases impact players at key positions, including quarterback, receiver, and linebacker.
The following players have been signed by AF1 teams.
Robert McCoy Jr. - Albany - QB - 6'1", 205 lb - Charleston Southern
Alphonso Taylor - Albany - WR/DB - 6'1", 200 lb - Arizona State
Derrick Maxwell Jr. - Nashville - LB - 6'1", 200 lb - Emporia State
