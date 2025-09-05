AF1 Daily Transactions - September 4, 2025

Published on September 5, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 Re-Signing Period is moving full speed as teams continue to shape their 2026 rosters. With the September 15 deadline on the horizon, franchises are steadily securing talent from last season while also adding new faces to the league. Today's signings highlight key pieces in the trenches and on both sides of the ball, signaling the importance of building balance and strength early in the process.

The following players have been signed by AF1 teams.

Ryan Johnson - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 310 lb - Youngstown State

JaQuan Artis - Nashville - DL - 6'3", 253 lb - Lenoir-Rhyne University

Todd Simmons Jr. - Nashville - WR - 6'2", 190 lb - Wagner College

Isaiah Foote - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 330 lb - Western Illinois







Arena Football One Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.