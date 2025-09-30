AF1 Daily Transactions - September 30, 2025

The AF1 transaction wire continued to stay active, with Beaumont, Albany, and others making moves to bolster their rosters. Albany added strength on both sides of the ball with signings in the trenches and at wide receiver, while Beaumont brought in help at linebacker. Teams continue to build toward what is shaping up to be a loaded 2026 season.

Here are the September 30 signings:

Jerimiah Spicer - Beaumont - LB - 6'1", 250 lb - Riverside City College

Freddie Booth-Lloyd - Albany - DT - 6'2", 310 lb - Temple

Donovan Ollie - Albany - WR - 6'3", 205 lb - Colorado State

