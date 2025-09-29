AF1 Daily Transactions - September 29, 2025
Published on September 29, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
The AF1 transaction wire was busy over the weekend, with Minnesota making its first wave of signings to strengthen the roster on both sides of the ball. Kentucky added depth in the trenches and at wide receiver, Albany signed a powerful defensive lineman, and Washington secured help in the secondary. With signings continuing to roll in, teams are setting the stage for a highly competitive 2026 season.
Here are the September 29 signings:
Miquail Harvey - Albany - DL - 6'2", 305 lb - Albany State University
Ezekiel Rose - Kentucky - DL - 6'3", 330 lb - West Virginia
Clarence Taylor III - Minnesota - DB - 6'3", 208 lb - LA Harbor JC
Demetrich Anderton - Minnesota - OL - 6'3", 310 lb - Wake Tech Community College
Kyler Edwards - Minnesota - OL - 6'6", 310 lb - Eastern Kentucky
Jeremiah Spencer - Kentucky - WR - 6'2", 198 lb - Shepherd University
Aeden Johnson - Minnesota - K - 5'9", 175 lb - University of San Diego
Bikembe Kearney - Minnesota - DB - 6'0", 195 lb - UNC Pembroke
Marcus Sessoms - Minnesota - FB - 6'3", 244 lb - McDaniel College
Antonio Simley - Minnesota - FB/DL - 6'0", 290 lb - Siena Heights University
Rome Weber - Minnesota - DB - 5'11", 190 lb - Wyoming
Dontae Mason - Minnesota - DB - 5'8", 175 lb - Delaware Valley University
Claude Davis - Minnesota - DL - 6'4", 285 lb - South Florida
Clarence Williams - Minnesota - WR - 6'0", 190 lb - New Mexico Military Institute
Ponce DeLeon - Minnesota - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Shepherd University
Jadarius Byrd - Washington - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Butler Community College
