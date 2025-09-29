AF1 Daily Transactions - September 29, 2025

Published on September 29, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 transaction wire was busy over the weekend, with Minnesota making its first wave of signings to strengthen the roster on both sides of the ball. Kentucky added depth in the trenches and at wide receiver, Albany signed a powerful defensive lineman, and Washington secured help in the secondary. With signings continuing to roll in, teams are setting the stage for a highly competitive 2026 season.

Here are the September 29 signings:

Miquail Harvey - Albany - DL - 6'2", 305 lb - Albany State University

Ezekiel Rose - Kentucky - DL - 6'3", 330 lb - West Virginia

Clarence Taylor III - Minnesota - DB - 6'3", 208 lb - LA Harbor JC

Demetrich Anderton - Minnesota - OL - 6'3", 310 lb - Wake Tech Community College

Kyler Edwards - Minnesota - OL - 6'6", 310 lb - Eastern Kentucky

Jeremiah Spencer - Kentucky - WR - 6'2", 198 lb - Shepherd University

Aeden Johnson - Minnesota - K - 5'9", 175 lb - University of San Diego

Bikembe Kearney - Minnesota - DB - 6'0", 195 lb - UNC Pembroke

Marcus Sessoms - Minnesota - FB - 6'3", 244 lb - McDaniel College

Antonio Simley - Minnesota - FB/DL - 6'0", 290 lb - Siena Heights University

Rome Weber - Minnesota - DB - 5'11", 190 lb - Wyoming

Dontae Mason - Minnesota - DB - 5'8", 175 lb - Delaware Valley University

Claude Davis - Minnesota - DL - 6'4", 285 lb - South Florida

Clarence Williams - Minnesota - WR - 6'0", 190 lb - New Mexico Military Institute

Ponce DeLeon - Minnesota - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Shepherd University

Jadarius Byrd - Washington - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Butler Community College

For the latest news, visit theaf1.com daily and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from September 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.