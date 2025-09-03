AF1 Daily Transactions - September 2, 2025

The Re-Signing Period has officially begun as AF1 teams prepare for the 2026 season. From September 1 through 11:59 PM on September 15, teams may re-sign players from their 2025 rosters to secure key talent before free agency begins. Any player not re-signed by their current team before the deadline will become a free agent and may sign with any AF1 franchise starting September 16.

Teams have already started making moves, and today's list features several notable names returning as rosters begin to take shape across the league.

The following players have been signed to their respective AF1 teams.

Brandon Nicholson - Albany - OL - 6'4", 305 lb - Notre Dame College

Colby Byrd - Albany - OL - 6'3", 300 lb - Norfolk State

Colby Thomas - Beaumont - OL - 6'2", 305 lb - Sam Houston State

Jerrime Neal - Beaumont - DB - 5'10", 182 lb - Langston University

Amos Coleman III - Nashville - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville

Brey Walker - Nashville - OL - 6'7", 380 lb - Texas State

Derrick Ziegler - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 370 lb - Northeast Mississippi

Ezrah Thibodeaux - Nashville - DL/LB - 6'3", 275 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville

Jordan Gandy - Nashville - WR - 6'3", 200 lb - Murray State

Roderick Perry II - Nashville - DL/LB - 6'2", 310 lb - South Carolina State

Tyler Kulka - Nashville - QB - 6'1", 220 lb - Lawrence Tech







