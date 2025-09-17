AF1 Daily Transactions - September 17, 2025

Published on September 17, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The opening days of AF1 Free Agency continue to deliver with a strong wave of signings across the league. Teams wasted no time adding talent, with key playmakers and proven veterans securing spots as rosters start to take shape. From offensive weapons to defensive standouts, today's transactions highlight the depth of talent joining AF1 squads.

The following players have been signed to their respective AF1 teams:

Darien Townsend - Albany - WR - 5'9", 175 lb - Youngstown State

Drew Singleston - Albany - LB - 6'2", 233 lb - Rutgers

Derrick Jones - Nashville - DB - 6'3", 190 lb - Ole Miss

Desmond Maxwell - Nashville - FB - 6'2", 255 lb - Western Kentucky

Darius Prince - Kentucky - WR - 6'1", 208 lb - Penn State

Shaquez Bond - Nashville - DB - 6'0", 200 lb - Utah State

Bryson Kelly - Washington - DL - 6'2", 282 lb - Central Washington

Stay tuned for more updates as free agency continues to shape the road to the 2026 AF1 season. Visit theaf1.com daily and follow @af1football on social media for the latest signings and league news.







Arena Football One Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.