AF1 Daily Transactions - September 14, 2025

September 15, 2025







The AF1 Re-Signing Period comes to a close tonight at 11:59 PM, marking the final day for teams to retain players from their 2025 rosters before the start of free agency. Beginning September 16, any unsigned players will officially become free agents and may negotiate with any AF1 franchise.

Here are the September 14th signings:

Evan Byrd - Washington - K - 6'5", 170 lb - N/A

Jaiave Magalei - Washington - QB - 6'3", 230 lb - East Texas A&M

Mike Fields - Washington - DL - 6'3", 290 lb - N/A

Moe Strong - Washington - WR - 6'0", 190 lb - University of California

Justin Olibrice - Washington - WR - 5'11", 193 lb - Howard University







