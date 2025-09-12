AF1 Daily Transactions - September 11, 2025

Published on September 12, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 Re-Signing Period is moving forward as teams continue to make strategic additions leading up to the September 15 deadline. Today's move strengthens Nashville's defensive backfield with a player known for physicality and range, signaling focused efforts to shore up secondary play.

The following player has been signed by an AF1 team:

Jemal Williams - Nashville - DB - 6'0", 215 lb - East Texas A&M University







Arena Football One Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.