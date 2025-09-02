AF1 Daily Transactions - September 1, 2025

Published on September 2, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the September 1st, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update. The Re-Signing Period has officially begun as AF1 teams prepare for the 2026 season. From September 1 through 11:59 PM on September 15, teams may re-sign players from their 2025 rosters to secure key talent before free agency begins.

Any player not re-signed by their current team before the deadline will become a free agent and may sign with any AF1 franchise starting September 16. This critical window gives teams the first opportunity to retain core players while setting the stage for exciting roster moves leading into the new season.

The following transactions have been announced today across the league:

John Luke-Bailey - Kentucky - QB - 6'2", 200 lb - Drake

Maleek Jones - Beaumont - WR/DB - 6'2", 187 lb - Tarleton State

Ryan Hibbits - Beaumont - K - 6'0", 215 lb - Trine University

Trey Taylor - Beaumont - DB - 6'0", 200 lb - Air Force

Faleaoga Russell - Washington - OL - 6'5", 340 lb - Lincoln University

Carl Robinson - Beaumont - QB - 6'1", 205 lb - Mary Hardin-Baylor

Xzavier Crawford - Beaumont - WR - 5'9", 175 lb - Adams State

Zuri Davis - Beaumont - DB - 6'3", 190 lb - UT Arlington

Malik Malloy - Kentucky - OL - 6'0", 305 lb - Lincoln University







