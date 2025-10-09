AF1 Daily Transactions - October 9, 2025

Free agency continues across the league as Washington adds size and experience to its offensive front, strengthening protection and depth heading into the 2025 season.

Here is the October 9 signing:

Justin Collier - Washington - OL - 6'2", 320 lb - Glenville State

