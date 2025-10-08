AF1 Daily Transactions - October 8, 2025

Published on October 8, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Minnesota dominated the AF1 transaction wire, unveiling a massive wave of signings as the team continues to construct a powerhouse roster for 2026. With additions across nearly every position - from quarterback to the defensive line - Minnesota is clearly focused on building depth, size, and experience ahead of the upcoming season.

Here are the October 8 signings:

Aaron Jackson - Minnesota - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville

Ja'Vonte Johnson - Minnesota - QB - 6'1", 195 lb - Dakota College at Bottineau

LeDarian McAllister - Minnesota - WR - 6'4", 220 lb - Kentucky State University

De'Ron Maxwell - Minnesota - DB - 6'2", 220 lb - Bethune-Cookman

Shannon Brooks - Minnesota - FB - 6'0", 215 lb - University of Minnesota

Richy Anderson - Minnesota - WR - 6'0", 190 lb - Penn State

Jamal Couch - Minnesota - WR - 6'5", 227 lb - Mississippi State

Lorenzo Hernandez - Minnesota - DL - 6'1", 275 lb - Western Kentucky

Chei Hill - Minnesota - LB/DL - 6'1", 245 lb - Jones College

Quintavius Workman - Minnesota - WR - 6'6", 210 lb - Sam Houston State

Travis Whitlock - Minnesota - FB - 6'1", 270 lb - N/A

William Walters - Minnesota - QB - 6'2", 210 lb - Columbia

Jacquez Mabin - Minnesota - LB/DL - 6'2", 255 lb - Delaware Valley University

Lovell Spruce - Minnesota - LB/DL - 6'2ÃÂ½", 247 lb - Kent State

Labarron Mallory - Minnesota - DB - 6'4", 203 lb - N/A

Nathan Chromy - Minnesota - DB - 6'5", 205 lb - N/A

Jordan Semanat - Minnesota - DB - 6'4", 205 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville

Damion Powell - Minnesota - OL - 6'4", 305 lb - Stony Brook

Toree Boyd - Minnesota - OL - 6'3", 315 lb - Howard University

For the latest news, visit theaf1.com daily and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from October 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.