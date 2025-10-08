AF1 Daily Transactions - October 8, 2025
Published on October 8, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Minnesota dominated the AF1 transaction wire, unveiling a massive wave of signings as the team continues to construct a powerhouse roster for 2026. With additions across nearly every position - from quarterback to the defensive line - Minnesota is clearly focused on building depth, size, and experience ahead of the upcoming season.
Here are the October 8 signings:
Aaron Jackson - Minnesota - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville
Ja'Vonte Johnson - Minnesota - QB - 6'1", 195 lb - Dakota College at Bottineau
LeDarian McAllister - Minnesota - WR - 6'4", 220 lb - Kentucky State University
De'Ron Maxwell - Minnesota - DB - 6'2", 220 lb - Bethune-Cookman
Shannon Brooks - Minnesota - FB - 6'0", 215 lb - University of Minnesota
Richy Anderson - Minnesota - WR - 6'0", 190 lb - Penn State
Jamal Couch - Minnesota - WR - 6'5", 227 lb - Mississippi State
Lorenzo Hernandez - Minnesota - DL - 6'1", 275 lb - Western Kentucky
Chei Hill - Minnesota - LB/DL - 6'1", 245 lb - Jones College
Quintavius Workman - Minnesota - WR - 6'6", 210 lb - Sam Houston State
Travis Whitlock - Minnesota - FB - 6'1", 270 lb - N/A
William Walters - Minnesota - QB - 6'2", 210 lb - Columbia
Jacquez Mabin - Minnesota - LB/DL - 6'2", 255 lb - Delaware Valley University
Lovell Spruce - Minnesota - LB/DL - 6'2ÃÂ½", 247 lb - Kent State
Labarron Mallory - Minnesota - DB - 6'4", 203 lb - N/A
Nathan Chromy - Minnesota - DB - 6'5", 205 lb - N/A
Jordan Semanat - Minnesota - DB - 6'4", 205 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville
Damion Powell - Minnesota - OL - 6'4", 305 lb - Stony Brook
Toree Boyd - Minnesota - OL - 6'3", 315 lb - Howard University
