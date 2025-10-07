AF1 Daily Transactions - October 7, 2025

Published on October 7, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As the calendar turns to October's second week, AF1 teams continue to build their rosters ahead of the 2026 season. Oregon made two key additions on offense, adding size and strength to their lineup.

Here are the October 7 signings:

William Langford - Oregon - WR - 6'5", 221 lb - Pikeville College

Julio Romo - Oregon - OL - 6'3", 355 lb - Fort Lewis College

For the latest news, visit theaf1.com daily and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from October 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.