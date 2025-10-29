AF1 Daily Transactions - October 29th, 2025

Published on October 29, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The AF1 transaction wire saw its first release in recent days, as the league roster landscape continues to shift. Teams are actively managing their lineups as they prepare for the season ahead.

The following player was released:

Maurice Ashley - Oregon - WR - 5'10", 190 lb - Bridgewater State University

