AF1 Daily Transactions - October 22nd, 2025

Published on October 22, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Michigan makes its first official signing as the team adds strength up front with the addition of an offensive lineman from a major college program.

Alex Heil - Michigan - OL - 6'1", 290 lb - Cincinnati

Stay tuned for more player announcements as AF1 teams continue building toward the 2025 season.







