AF1 Daily Transactions - October 21st, 2025

Published on October 21, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As teams continue to prepare for the upcoming 2025 season, the Pacific Northwest squads are making key roster moves to add talent and depth on both sides of the ball. Washington strengthens its secondary, while Oregon continues to bolster its offense with new signings across the line and receiving corps.

Here are the October 21 signings:

Machiah Lee - Washington - DB - 5'10", 180 lb - Western Oregon

Kris Lewis - Oregon - WR - 5'11", 195 lb - Kentucky Christian

Knoa Smith - Oregon - OL - 6'5", 300 lb - Arkansas Tech

