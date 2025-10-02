AF1 Daily Transactions - October 2, 2025

Published on October 2, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The second month of AF1 signings is underway, and Nashville has added a new weapon to its offense with the addition of a wide receiver. Teams across the league continue to strengthen their rosters as free agency rolls on.

Here is the October 2 signing:

Javian Bellamy - Nashville - WR - 6'3", 205 lb - Glenville State

For the latest news, visit theaf1.com daily and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.