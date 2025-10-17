AF1 Daily Transactions - October 17th, 2025
Published on October 17, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Here are the October 17th, 2025 AF1 signings:
Malik Henry - Michigan - QB - 6'3", 207 lb - Florida State
Keon Clary - Nashville - DB - 6'3", 200 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville
Francis Tusa - Kentucky - LB/DL - 6'4", 255 lb - Friends University
