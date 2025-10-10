Af1 Daily Transactions - October 10, 2025
Published on October 10, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
The Kentucky Barrels remain active in the Free Agent market, adding to both sides of the ball on October 10th. The Lighting adds to their secondary, while the Kats add another weapon to their arsenal.
Here are the October 10th signings:
Jalen Phelps - Kentucky - DB - 5'11", 185 lb - Eastern Michigan
Dawandrick La'Jordan Crockett - Oregom - DB - 6'0", 187 lb - Northestern State
Charles Hall IV - Nashville - WR - 6'0", 200 lb - Virginia Union/Arizona State
Clinton Jefferson - Kentucky - WR - 6'0", 195 lb - Ferris State
