Af1 Daily Transactions - October 10, 2025

October 10, 2025







The Kentucky Barrels remain active in the Free Agent market, adding to both sides of the ball on October 10th. The Lighting adds to their secondary, while the Kats add another weapon to their arsenal.

Here are the October 10th signings:

Jalen Phelps - Kentucky - DB - 5'11", 185 lb - Eastern Michigan

Dawandrick La'Jordan Crockett - Oregom - DB - 6'0", 187 lb - Northestern State

Charles Hall IV - Nashville - WR - 6'0", 200 lb - Virginia Union/Arizona State

Clinton Jefferson - Kentucky - WR - 6'0", 195 lb - Ferris State







