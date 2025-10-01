AF1 Daily Transactions - October 1, 2025

Published on October 1, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The first month of AF1 transactions has officially wrapped up, and teams are wasting no time continuing to shape their rosters as October begins. Kentucky added depth to its linebacker corps, while Beaumont bolstered the defensive line. With signings continuing to roll in, momentum is building toward the 2026 season.

Here are the October 1 signings:

Vincent DiLeo II - Kentucky - LB - 6'1", 230 lb - Delaware Valley University

Henry Kellogg - Beaumont - DL - 6'3", 252 lb - College of DuPage

