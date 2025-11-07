AF1 Daily Transactions - November 7th, 2025

The first Friday of November brought a busy day across the AF1, highlighted by multiple signings and one release. Beaumont strengthened its roster with three additions - a defensive lineman, wide receiver, and defensive back - while Kentucky added a proven defensive back from a powerhouse program. Oregon continued to bolster its offensive line, and Minnesota made a roster move on defense.

Here are the November 7 transactions:

Sidney Jones - Beaumont - DL - 6'2", 300 lb - Southern Connecticut State

Jaydan Barral - Beaumont - WR - 6'0", 180 lb - Tyler Junior College

Devin Kirkwood - Beaumont - DB - 6'3", 200 lb - UCLA

Jalin Marshall - Kentucky - DB - 5'10", 200 lb - Ohio State

Thaddius Toliver - Oregon - OL - 6'2", 320 lb - Ridgewater College

The following player was released:

Aaron Jackson - Minnesota - DB - 5'10", 185 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville

