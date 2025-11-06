AF1 Daily Transactions - November 6th, 2025

The AF1 transaction wire stayed busy this week with roster activity across several teams. Washington saw two players placed on league suspension, while Michigan and Beaumont each added multiple key signings as the 2026 season approaches.

Here are the November 6 transactions:

League Suspensions:

Jaiave Magalei - Washington - QB - 6'3", 230 lb - East Texas A&M

Faleaoga Russell - Washington - OL - 6'5", 340 lb - Lincoln University

Signings:

Daniel Williams - Michigan - WR - 6'2", 210 lb - Jackson State

Kyle Lester - Michigan - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - Butte College

Jairus Grissom - Michigan - WR - 6'2", 220 lb - Saginaw Valley/Eastern Michigan

KeAaris Ardley - Beaumont - DB - 6'0", 215 lb - Indiana State

CJ Murrell - Beaumont - OL - 6'5", 280 lb - Northeastern State

