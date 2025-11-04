AF1 Daily Transactions - November 4th, 2025
Published on November 4, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
The AF1 transaction wire remains active as teams continue to make moves ahead of the 2026 season.
Here is the November 4 signing:
Bernard McCall - Washington - FB - 6'4", 240 lb - Livingstone College
