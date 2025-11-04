AF1 Daily Transactions - November 4th, 2025

The AF1 transaction wire remains active as teams continue to make moves ahead of the 2026 season.

Here is the November 4 signing:

Bernard McCall - Washington - FB - 6'4", 240 lb - Livingstone College

