AF1 Daily Transactions - November 25th, 2025
Published on November 25, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Minnesota made several moves in the secondary, including one release and two new additions. Nashville saw two players placed on league suspension, while Michigan strengthened its offensive line with a major signing.
Here are the November 25 transactions:
Bikembe Kearney - Minnesota - DB - 6'0", 195 lb - UNC Pembroke - Released
Javonte Haynes - Minnesota - DB - 6'2", 190 lb - Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) - Signing
Charles Reid - Minnesota - DB - 5'9", 180 lb - Assumption University - Signing
Todd Simmons - Nashville - WR - 6'2", 190 lb - Wagner College - League Suspension
Nick Evans - Nashville - DL - 6'4", 250 lb - College of Charleston - League Suspension
Jeremiah Zene II - Michigan - OL - 6'6", 355 lb - Concordia College Selma - Signing
