AF1 Daily Transactions - November 25th, 2025

Minnesota made several moves in the secondary, including one release and two new additions. Nashville saw two players placed on league suspension, while Michigan strengthened its offensive line with a major signing.

Here are the November 25 transactions:

Bikembe Kearney - Minnesota - DB - 6'0", 195 lb - UNC Pembroke - Released

Javonte Haynes - Minnesota - DB - 6'2", 190 lb - Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) - Signing

Charles Reid - Minnesota - DB - 5'9", 180 lb - Assumption University - Signing

Todd Simmons - Nashville - WR - 6'2", 190 lb - Wagner College - League Suspension

Nick Evans - Nashville - DL - 6'4", 250 lb - College of Charleston - League Suspension

Jeremiah Zene II - Michigan - OL - 6'6", 355 lb - Concordia College Selma - Signing

