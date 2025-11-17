AF1 Daily Transactions - November 17th, 2025
Published on November 17, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
The new week brings fresh roster movement across the AF1, featuring three signings and one release. Oregon added depth in the secondary, Nashville strengthened its front with a versatile linebacker/defensive lineman, and Beaumont brought in a defensive back from a strong college program. Minnesota made one roster adjustment at wide receiver.
Here are the November 17 transactions:
Kevin Walker Jr. - Oregon - DB - 5'11", 205 lb - Central Missouri
Justin Alexandre - Nashville - LB/DL - 6'5", 275 lb - Incarnate Word University
Kameron Pruitt - Beaumont - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Memphis
The following player was released:
Richy Anderson II - Minnesota - WR - 6'0", 190 lb - Penn State
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from November 17, 2025
- AF1 Daily Transactions - November 17th, 2025 - AF1
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.