AF1 Daily Transactions - November 17th, 2025

The new week brings fresh roster movement across the AF1, featuring three signings and one release. Oregon added depth in the secondary, Nashville strengthened its front with a versatile linebacker/defensive lineman, and Beaumont brought in a defensive back from a strong college program. Minnesota made one roster adjustment at wide receiver.

Here are the November 17 transactions:

Kevin Walker Jr. - Oregon - DB - 5'11", 205 lb - Central Missouri

Justin Alexandre - Nashville - LB/DL - 6'5", 275 lb - Incarnate Word University

Kameron Pruitt - Beaumont - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Memphis

The following player was released:

Richy Anderson II - Minnesota - WR - 6'0", 190 lb - Penn State

