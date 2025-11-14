AF1 Daily Transactions - November 14th, 2025
Published on November 14, 2025 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
A key move highlights today's activity as Minnesota trades wide receiver LeDarian McAllister to Oregon for future considerations. Multiple teams also added important pieces across the offense and defense.
TRADE
LeDarian McAllister - WR - Oregon - 6'4", 220 lb - Kentucky State University
Traded from Minnesota to Oregon for future considerations
SIGNINGS
Kaleb Lowe - Nashville - QB - 6'5", 210 lb - Huntingdon College - Signing
Delvon Randall - Minnesota - DB - 6'1", 205 lb - Temple University - Signing
Caden Walters - Minnesota - QB - 6'4", 215 lb - University of Sioux Falls - Signing
Kendrick James - Beaumont - OL - 6'6", 270 lb - Alabama - Signing
Vance Bennett - Michigan - WR - 5'10", 195 lb - Warner University - Signing
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from November 14, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.