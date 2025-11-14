AF1 Daily Transactions - November 14th, 2025

A key move highlights today's activity as Minnesota trades wide receiver LeDarian McAllister to Oregon for future considerations. Multiple teams also added important pieces across the offense and defense.

TRADE

LeDarian McAllister - WR - Oregon - 6'4", 220 lb - Kentucky State University

Traded from Minnesota to Oregon for future considerations

SIGNINGS

Kaleb Lowe - Nashville - QB - 6'5", 210 lb - Huntingdon College - Signing

Delvon Randall - Minnesota - DB - 6'1", 205 lb - Temple University - Signing

Caden Walters - Minnesota - QB - 6'4", 215 lb - University of Sioux Falls - Signing

Kendrick James - Beaumont - OL - 6'6", 270 lb - Alabama - Signing

Vance Bennett - Michigan - WR - 5'10", 195 lb - Warner University - Signing

