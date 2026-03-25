AF1 Daily Transactions - March 25th, 2026

Published on March 25, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







As training camp gets underway across the AF1, Washington made several roster moves, including two releases and a refusal to report.

Released

Travis Kingsland - Washington - DB - 5'11", 200 lb - Midland University

Letrell Golden - Washington - OL - 6'4", 360 lb - MCC

Refused to Report

Nnamdi Banks-Eke - Washington - OL - 6'2", 320 lb - Texas College

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