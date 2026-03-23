AF1 Daily Transactions - March 23rd, 2026
Published on March 23, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Roster movement continued across the AF1 this week, with teams like Albany, Nashville, Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota, and Oceanside making multiple roster changes, including new signings, releases, and status updates.
Signings
Jarvis Courtney - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 300 lb - Louisburg College
Jeremiah Zene II - Nashville - OL - 6'7", 345 lb - Concordia College Selma
Nana Asante - Michigan - DE - 6'7", 240 lb - Bowie State
Jack Daly - Albany - DL - 6'5", 320 lb - Florida International
Trayvon Watson - Oceanside - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Dixie State University
Released
Joseph Nowden - Nashville - WR - 6'3", 190 lb - Eastern Michigan
Josh Bender - Oregon - FB/LB - 5'11", 265 lb - Valley City State
Refused to Report
Morris Joseph Jr. - Albany - DL - 6'4", 295 lb - Auburn
Caden Walters - Minnesota - QB - 6'2", 216 lb - Sioux Falls
Jacob Vasquez - Oceanside - OL - 6'5", 285 lb - Grand Canyon University
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from March 23, 2026
- AF1 Daily Transactions - March 23rd, 2026 - AF1
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