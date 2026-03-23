AF1 Daily Transactions - March 23rd, 2026

Published on March 23, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster movement continued across the AF1 this week, with teams like Albany, Nashville, Oregon, Michigan, Minnesota, and Oceanside making multiple roster changes, including new signings, releases, and status updates.

Signings

Jarvis Courtney - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 300 lb - Louisburg College

Jeremiah Zene II - Nashville - OL - 6'7", 345 lb - Concordia College Selma

Nana Asante - Michigan - DE - 6'7", 240 lb - Bowie State

Jack Daly - Albany - DL - 6'5", 320 lb - Florida International

Trayvon Watson - Oceanside - DB - 6'0", 185 lb - Dixie State University

Released

Joseph Nowden - Nashville - WR - 6'3", 190 lb - Eastern Michigan

Josh Bender - Oregon - FB/LB - 5'11", 265 lb - Valley City State

Refused to Report

Morris Joseph Jr. - Albany - DL - 6'4", 295 lb - Auburn

Caden Walters - Minnesota - QB - 6'2", 216 lb - Sioux Falls

Jacob Vasquez - Oceanside - OL - 6'5", 285 lb - Grand Canyon University

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







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