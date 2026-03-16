AF1 Daily Transactions - March 16th, 2026

Published on March 16, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







AF1 teams remained active in mid-March with several roster additions and releases across the league. Kentucky added depth on both sides of the ball including a quarterback signing, Oceanside strengthened its offense and line, Oregon made multiple roster adjustments, and Minnesota brought in a new quarterback and wide receiver.

Signings

Justin Foster - Kentucky - DL/FB - 6'4", 295 lb - Samford

Shae Spencer - Kentucky - QB - 6'1", 190 lb - Keiser University

Patrick Jean-Charles - Oceanside - WR - 6'1", 195 lb - Mount Union

Damian Lopez - Oceanside - OL - 6'5", 320 lb - USC

Philip Cutler - Oregon - QB - 6'1", 185 lb - McGill University

Maurice Wilmer II - Oregon - LB/DL - 6'2", 250 lb - UConn

Xavier Powell - Minnesota - QB - 6'0", 220 lb - Wilkes University

Tyler Stevens - Oregon - WR - 6'6", 235 lb - Missouri

LeDarian McAllister - Minnesota - WR - 6'4", 230 lb - Kentucky State

Released

Emmanuel Bolden - Michigan - DB - West Liberty

Shunto Mizoguchi - Michigan - WR - International

Knoa Smith - Oregon - OL/DL - 6'5", 300 lb - Arkansas Tech

Michael Hill - Oregon - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - Arizona

Rome Webber - Minnesota - DB - 5'11", 190 lb - Wyoming-Western

League Suspension

Derrick Rose - Michigan - WR - Sam Houston State

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from March 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.