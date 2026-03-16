AF1 Daily Transactions - March 16th, 2026
Published on March 16, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
AF1 teams remained active in mid-March with several roster additions and releases across the league. Kentucky added depth on both sides of the ball including a quarterback signing, Oceanside strengthened its offense and line, Oregon made multiple roster adjustments, and Minnesota brought in a new quarterback and wide receiver.
Signings
Justin Foster - Kentucky - DL/FB - 6'4", 295 lb - Samford
Shae Spencer - Kentucky - QB - 6'1", 190 lb - Keiser University
Patrick Jean-Charles - Oceanside - WR - 6'1", 195 lb - Mount Union
Damian Lopez - Oceanside - OL - 6'5", 320 lb - USC
Philip Cutler - Oregon - QB - 6'1", 185 lb - McGill University
Maurice Wilmer II - Oregon - LB/DL - 6'2", 250 lb - UConn
Xavier Powell - Minnesota - QB - 6'0", 220 lb - Wilkes University
Tyler Stevens - Oregon - WR - 6'6", 235 lb - Missouri
LeDarian McAllister - Minnesota - WR - 6'4", 230 lb - Kentucky State
Released
Emmanuel Bolden - Michigan - DB - West Liberty
Shunto Mizoguchi - Michigan - WR - International
Knoa Smith - Oregon - OL/DL - 6'5", 300 lb - Arkansas Tech
Michael Hill - Oregon - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - Arizona
Rome Webber - Minnesota - DB - 5'11", 190 lb - Wyoming-Western
League Suspension
Derrick Rose - Michigan - WR - Sam Houston State
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
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