AF1 Daily Transactions - March 10th, 2026
Published on March 19, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Roster movement continued across the AF1 with Oregon making multiple roster adjustments, including two releases and a status change, while Michigan added depth on the defensive line.
Signings
Jaylan Alexander - Michigan - DL - 6'1", 250 lb - Purdue
Released
William Langford - Oregon - WR - 6'5", 221 lb - Pikeville College
Rahzan Reed - Oregon - DL - 6'2", 260 lb - Weber State
Activated from Suspension
Maurice Ashley - Oregon - WR - 5'10", 190 lb - Bridgewater State
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from March 19, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.