AF1 Daily Transactions - March 10th, 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Roster movement continued across the AF1 with Oregon making multiple roster adjustments, including two releases and a status change, while Michigan added depth on the defensive line.

Signings

Jaylan Alexander - Michigan - DL - 6'1", 250 lb - Purdue

Released

William Langford - Oregon - WR - 6'5", 221 lb - Pikeville College

Rahzan Reed - Oregon - DL - 6'2", 260 lb - Weber State

Activated from Suspension

Maurice Ashley - Oregon - WR - 5'10", 190 lb - Bridgewater State

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