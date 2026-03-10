AF1 Daily Transactions - March 10th, 2026

Published on March 10, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







AF1 teams remained active in early March with several roster adjustments across the league. Oregon made multiple moves including releases and additions on both lines, Minnesota and Beaumont added key pieces, Michigan and Nashville strengthened their rosters, and Albany announced a team suspension.

Signings

Rodney Green Jr. - Oregon - DL - 6'3", 275 lb - North Texas - Signing

Jordan Semanat - Minnesota - DB - 6'2", 205 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville - Signing

Andrew McBride - Beaumont - QB - 6'4", 205 lb - McMurry University - Signing

Vincent Wilkerson II - Beaumont - WR - 6'2", 215 lb - Delta State - Signing

Trevante Long - Michigan - WR - 6'1", 215 lb - Shaw University - Signing

Michael Hill - Oregon - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - Arizona - Signing

Daniel Bostic - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 300 lb - Kentucky State - Signing

Cayden Burger - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 325 lb - Elmhurst University - Signing

Cornel Jones - Michigan - LB - 6'3", 245 lb - Purdue - Signing

Isiah McFarland - Michigan - DB - 6'0", 203 lb - Kentucky State - Signing

Released

Rayshad Lewis - Oregon - DB - 5'11", 170 lb - Kentucky - Released

Peyton Monson - Oregon - WR - 5'9", 180 lb - Fort Lewis - Released

Armand Childs - Oregon - WR - 5'11", 185 lb - Kentucky Wesleyan - Released

Jeremiah Zene II - Minnesota - OL - 6'6", 355 lb - Concordia College Selma - Released

Shawn McFarland - Kentucky - FB - 6'3", 250 lb - Tarleton State - Released

Jake Swirple - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 300 lb - Minot State - Released

LeDarian McAllister - Oregon - WR - 6'4", 220 lb - Kentucky State - Released

League Suspension

Kenyon Burney - Nashville - OL - 6'2", 295 lb - Valley Forge Military College - League Suspension

Team Suspension

Myles McHaney - Albany - DL - 6'3", 235 lb - Prairie View A&M - Team Suspension

For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.







Arena Football One Stories from March 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.