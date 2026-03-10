AF1 Daily Transactions - March 10th, 2026
AF1 teams remained active in early March with several roster adjustments across the league. Oregon made multiple moves including releases and additions on both lines, Minnesota and Beaumont added key pieces, Michigan and Nashville strengthened their rosters, and Albany announced a team suspension.
Signings
Rodney Green Jr. - Oregon - DL - 6'3", 275 lb - North Texas - Signing
Jordan Semanat - Minnesota - DB - 6'2", 205 lb - Texas A&M Kingsville - Signing
Andrew McBride - Beaumont - QB - 6'4", 205 lb - McMurry University - Signing
Vincent Wilkerson II - Beaumont - WR - 6'2", 215 lb - Delta State - Signing
Trevante Long - Michigan - WR - 6'1", 215 lb - Shaw University - Signing
Michael Hill - Oregon - OL - 6'5", 330 lb - Arizona - Signing
Daniel Bostic - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 300 lb - Kentucky State - Signing
Cayden Burger - Nashville - OL - 6'4", 325 lb - Elmhurst University - Signing
Cornel Jones - Michigan - LB - 6'3", 245 lb - Purdue - Signing
Isiah McFarland - Michigan - DB - 6'0", 203 lb - Kentucky State - Signing
Released
Rayshad Lewis - Oregon - DB - 5'11", 170 lb - Kentucky - Released
Peyton Monson - Oregon - WR - 5'9", 180 lb - Fort Lewis - Released
Armand Childs - Oregon - WR - 5'11", 185 lb - Kentucky Wesleyan - Released
Jeremiah Zene II - Minnesota - OL - 6'6", 355 lb - Concordia College Selma - Released
Shawn McFarland - Kentucky - FB - 6'3", 250 lb - Tarleton State - Released
Jake Swirple - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 300 lb - Minot State - Released
LeDarian McAllister - Oregon - WR - 6'4", 220 lb - Kentucky State - Released
League Suspension
Kenyon Burney - Nashville - OL - 6'2", 295 lb - Valley Forge Military College - League Suspension
Team Suspension
Myles McHaney - Albany - DL - 6'3", 235 lb - Prairie View A&M - Team Suspension
