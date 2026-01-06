AF1 Daily Transactions - January 6th, 2025

Published on January 6, 2026







Roster movement continued into the new year as Kentucky added depth to the offensive line with two signings, while Michigan bolstered its linebacker unit with a defensive addition.

Here are the January 6 transactions:

Dhane Montgomery - Kentucky - OL - 6'6", 320 lb - Campbellsville University - Signing

Kolt Maccracken - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Central Connecticut State - Signing

Giovanni Williams - Michigan - LB - 6'1", 222 lb - Miles College - Signing

