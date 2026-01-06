AF1 Daily Transactions - January 6th, 2025
Published on January 6, 2026 under Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
Roster movement continued into the new year as Kentucky added depth to the offensive line with two signings, while Michigan bolstered its linebacker unit with a defensive addition.
Here are the January 6 transactions:
Dhane Montgomery - Kentucky - OL - 6'6", 320 lb - Campbellsville University - Signing
Kolt Maccracken - Kentucky - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Central Connecticut State - Signing
Giovanni Williams - Michigan - LB - 6'1", 222 lb - Miles College - Signing
For daily AF1 updates, visit theaf1.com and follow @af1football on social media.
Arena Football One Stories from January 6, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.