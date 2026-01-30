AF1 Daily Transactions - January 30th, 2026
Roster activity picked up across the AF1 as teams continued shaping their lineups for the upcoming season. Nashville and Washington added new playmakers, Michigan and Kentucky made roster adjustments, and a trade between Minnesota and Washington highlighted the day's movement. Albany also made a headline move, re-signing one of the league's most accomplished players.
TRADE
Quintavius Workman - Washington - WR - 6'6", 205 lb - Sam Houston State
Traded from Minnesota to Washington
SIGNINGS
Sam Castronova - Albany - QB - 6'2", 215 lb - Bethel University
The Albany Firebirds have re-signed the 2025 AF1 Most Valuable Player, bringing back the reigning league MVP and Arena Crown champion under center.
Travante Long - Nashville - WR/LB - 6'1", 210 lb - Shaw University
Degrabiel Floyd - Michigan - WR/LB - 6'3", 235 lb - East Los Angeles College
Marcus Manuel - Washington - WR - 5'9", 170 lb - Andrew College
RELEASED
Rodney Tai - Michigan - OL - 6'1", 307 lb - Southwestern Oklahoma
Colt McCracken - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 300 lb - Central Connecticut State
