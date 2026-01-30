AF1 Daily Transactions - January 30th, 2026

Roster activity picked up across the AF1 as teams continued shaping their lineups for the upcoming season. Nashville and Washington added new playmakers, Michigan and Kentucky made roster adjustments, and a trade between Minnesota and Washington highlighted the day's movement. Albany also made a headline move, re-signing one of the league's most accomplished players.

TRADE

Quintavius Workman - Washington - WR - 6'6", 205 lb - Sam Houston State

Traded from Minnesota to Washington

SIGNINGS

Sam Castronova - Albany - QB - 6'2", 215 lb - Bethel University

The Albany Firebirds have re-signed the 2025 AF1 Most Valuable Player, bringing back the reigning league MVP and Arena Crown champion under center.

Travante Long - Nashville - WR/LB - 6'1", 210 lb - Shaw University

Degrabiel Floyd - Michigan - WR/LB - 6'3", 235 lb - East Los Angeles College

Marcus Manuel - Washington - WR - 5'9", 170 lb - Andrew College

RELEASED

Rodney Tai - Michigan - OL - 6'1", 307 lb - Southwestern Oklahoma

Colt McCracken - Kentucky - OL - 6'2", 300 lb - Central Connecticut State

