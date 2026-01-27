AF1 Daily Transactions - January 27th, 2026

AF1 teams stayed active over the weekend, with Oceanside adding both linebackers and skill position players, Kentucky and Michigan bolstering their line and defensive depth, and Washington making multiple roster adjustments including releases, a league suspension, and a player moving to the Other League Exempt list. Albany is also making waves, with a major signing set to be announced tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

Signings

Donavan Thurman - Oceanside - LB - 6'0", 215 lb - Palomar College

Elijah Kennedy - Oceanside - WR/DB - 5'8", 160 lb - Palomar College

Jacoby Young - Kentucky - DB - 5'10", 180 lb - Huntington College

E.J. Price - Michigan - OL - 6'6", 315 lb - Kentucky

Eldridge Dockery III - Kentucky - LB/DL - 6'2", 240 lb - NC Central

Hector Cisneros - Oceanside - OL - 6'6", 340 lb - Reedley College

Warren Thomas - Michigan - DL - 6'4", 295 lb - Midland

Letrell Golden - Washington - OL - 6'4", 360 lb - N/A

Nnamdi Banks-Eke - Washington - OL - 6'2", 345 lb - Texas College

Released

Shamari Williams - Washington - OL - 6'7", 320 lb - South Carolina State

Moe Strong - Washington - WR - 6'4", 225 lb - N/A

Quantey Battle - Washington - DB - 6'3", 210 lb - Virginia Union

Other League Exempt

Bernard McCall - Washington - FB - 6'4", 240 lb - Livingstone University

League Suspension

Ahmad Butler - Washington - DB - 6'0", 180 lb - Franklin College

