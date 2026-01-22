AF1 Daily Transactions - January 20th, 2026

AF1 rosters continued to take shape with a busy stretch of movement across the league. Nashville and Michigan added depth at key positions, Washington strengthened its receiving corps, and Albany made a major statement by bringing back one of the league's most accomplished playmakers. One veteran announced his retirement, while another roster move came via release.

Signings

Shaad Dabney - Nashville - DB - 6'0", 188 lb - Western Carolina

Kenyon Burney - Nashville - OL - 6'5", 295 lb - Valley Forge Military College

Jalen Jackson - Michigan - DE - 6'2", 230 lb - Georgia Southern

Duane Brown - Albany - WR - 6'0", 187 lb - IUP

Re-signing of the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year and Arena Crown 2025 Champion wide receiver.

Josh Jones - Nashville - QB - 6'3", 225 lb - UNC Pembroke

Hunter McKinney - Michigan - OL - 6'3", 305 lb - Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Lombana - Washington - WR - 5'10", 185 lb - Marist University

Retired

D'Andre Ragin - Kentucky - FB/DL - 6'2", 260 lb - Toledo

Released

Damien Williams - Nashville - LB - 6'1", 230 lb - Merrimack College

